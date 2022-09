THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Houston County welcomes Locust Grove

The Bears (3-0) were still undefeated as they hosted the winless Wildcats (0-2) who had lost 17 in a row.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Bears hosted the Locust Grove Wildcats Friday night.

Here are the highlights from Freedom Field: