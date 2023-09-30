THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Houston County welcomes Lee County

The Trojans (4-1) beat Houston County 50-21 last season and were scoring 40 points per game. The Bears (5-0), who beat Warner Robins last week, were scoring 50 points per game.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Bears hosted the Lee County Trojans at Freedom Field for the 6A Region 1 opener.

Will it be a shootout? Bill Shanks has the highlights.