THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Houston County battles Warner Robins in our Game of the Week

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Demons played host to the Houston County Bears in our Game of the Week on week six of The End Zone.

The Bears (4-0) are ranked 4th in 6A and scoring 52PPG. They beat the Demons last year 28-8.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from McConnell-Talbert Stadium.