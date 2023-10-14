The End Zone Highlights: Gmc Hosts Hancock Central

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: GMC Prep hosts Hancock Central

GMC Prep (1-6, 0-2) had lost its first two region games and was only scoring 13 points per game. Hancock Central (3-3, 1-0) beat GMC last year, 22-21.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GMC Prep Bulldogs welcomed the Hancock Central Bulldogs on Friday night in Week 9 of The End Zone.

Bill Shanks has the highlights from Davenport Field.