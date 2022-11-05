THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: FPD welcomes Stratford

The Vikings (2-7, 1-2) lost to Tattnall 42-28 last week but did beat Stratford last season. The Eagles (6-3, 1-2) beat Mount de Sales last game and were coming off a bye week.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The FPD Vikings took on the Stratford Eagles at George S. Johnson Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Bill Shanks has the highlights:



