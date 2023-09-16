THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: FPD hosts Pinewood Christian

The Vikings (1-1-1), who tied with Laney 44-44 last week, had scored 97 points this season. The Patriots (1-2) beat the Vikings 34-28 last year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The FPD Vikings welcomed in the Pinewood Christian Patriots to George S. Johnson Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The Vikings (1-1-1), who tied with Laney 44-44 last week, had scored 97 points this season.

The Patriots (1-2) beat the Vikings 34-28 last year.

Bill Shanks has your highlights.