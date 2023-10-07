THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Dublin hosts Bleckley County in our Game of the Week

The Royals (4-2) had won two in a row and beat Westfield last week, 49-13. The Fighting Irish (4-1) beat Bleckley County last season, 31-13.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Royals traveled across the county line to face the Dublin Fighting Irish in our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

This was the region opener for both teams.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from the Shamrock Bowl.