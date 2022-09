THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Crisp County visits Northside

The Eagles (2-2) won a thriller in OT last week against North Cobb. The Cougars (3-1) shutout Sumter County last week.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northside Eagles hosted Crisp County Friday night.

The Eagles (2-2) beat North Cobb in an overtime thriller last week. The Cougars (3-1) shut out Sumter County last week.

Let’s check out the highlights from McConnell-Talbert Stadium: