THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Covenant hosts Windsor in our Game of the Week

The Covenant Rams (2-1) beat Peachtree Academy last week, 32-10. The Windsor Knights ( 2-1) beat Covenant 51-8 last season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Covenant Rams welcomed the Windsor Knights for our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from Covenant Stadium.