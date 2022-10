THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central welcomes Spencer

The Chargers (2-6, 2-3 in 2-AA) beat Jordan 63-0 last week. Spencer (6-2, 5-0 in 2-AA) had won five in a row after beating Northeast 14-13 last week.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers hosted Spencer from Columbus Friday..

The Chargers (2-6, 2-3 in 2-AA) beat Jordan 63-0 last week. Spencer (6-2, 5-0 in 2-AA) had won five in a row after beating Northeast 14-13 last week.

Check out the highlights from Henderson Stadium: