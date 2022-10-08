THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central travels to ACE

The Gryphons (5-1, 2-1 in 2-AA) shut out Kendrick 42-0 last week and were scoring 47 points per game. The Chargers lost 47-0 to Northeast last week. They were allowing 35 points per game.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers went on the road to take on the ACE Gryphons on Friday night.

Bill Shanks has the highlights: