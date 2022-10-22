THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central hosts Jordan

The Chargers (1-6, 1-3 2-AA) had dropped two in a row after losing to ACE last week, 32-6. The Red Jackets (0-7, 0-4 2-AA) had been shut out in every game but one.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers played host to the Jordan Red Jackets in Week 10 of The End Zone.

The Chargers (1-6, 1-3 2-AA) had dropped two in a row after losing to ACE last week, 32-6. The Red Jackets (0-7, 0-4 2-AA) had been shut out in every game but one.

Check out the highlights from Henderson Stadium:



