THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central Fellowship welcomes Gatewood

The Lancers are undefeated and beat Gatewood 31-21 on September 29. The Gators are just 5-6 on the year, but beat Augusta Prep 38-27 last week.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Central Fellowship Lancers hosted the Gatewood Gators on Friday night.

The Lancers are undefeated and beat Gatewood 31-21 on September 29. The Gators are just 5-6 on the year, but beat Augusta Prep 38-27 last week.

Winner of this game faces Brentwood or Briarwood next week in the GIAA AA championship game.

Check out the highlights from Lancer Sports Complex: