THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central Fellowship welcomes Gatewood
The Lancers are undefeated and beat Gatewood 31-21 on September 29. The Gators are just 5-6 on the year, but beat Augusta Prep 38-27 last week.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Central Fellowship Lancers hosted the Gatewood Gators on Friday night.
The Lancers are undefeated and beat Gatewood 31-21 on September 29. The Gators are just 5-6 on the year, but beat Augusta Prep 38-27 last week.
Winner of this game faces Brentwood or Briarwood next week in the GIAA AA championship game.
Check out the highlights from Lancer Sports Complex: