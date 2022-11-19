THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central Fellowship hosts Piedmont

Clayton Poulnott,
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Central Fellowship Lancers welcomed the Piedmont Cougars to Lancer Sports Complex for a GIAA quarterfinals matchup.

The Lancers had won 16 in a row and won a state title last year in GISA.  The Cougars had won three in a row and beat Trinity Christian of Dublin in the first round of the playoffs last week.

The winner would face Gatewood or Augusta Prep next week.

Here are the highlights:

