THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central battles Northeast

The Raiders (4-1, 2-0) shut out Central 47-0 last season. The Chargers (0-5, 0-2) had only scored 28 points this year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers faced the Northeast Raiders on Friday night in Week 7 of The End Zone.

The Raiders (4-1, 2-0) shut out Central 47-0 last season.

The Chargers (0-5, 0-2) had only scored 28 points this year.

Check out the highlights from Thompson Stadium.