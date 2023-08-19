THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Brentwood travels to John Milledge

The Trojans had won 50 in a row to go along with four consecutive state titles. Their last loss was in November 2018.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Brentwood War Eagles visited the John Milledge Trojans in a highly anticipated matchup on Friday.

Brentwood has a new head coach for the first time since 2000: Adam Lord. The War Eagles won Region 2-AA last season but lost in the AA finals to Central Fellowship.

Can the Trojans make it 51 in a row?