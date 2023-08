THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Brentwood travels to Mount de Sales

Brentwood (0-1) lost 43-0 to John Milledge last week. The Cavaliers (0-1) fell to Strong Rock Christian 20-6 in Week 1.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mount de Sales Cavaliers hosted the Brentwood War Eagles at Mike Garvin Stadium in Week 2.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights: