THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Brentwood hosts Briarwood

The Eagles have won seven in a row and beat Briarwood earlier this season 21-0. The Buccaneers have won five in a row, and last won the state title in 1989.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Brentwood War Eagles welcomed in the Briarwood Buccaneers to Eagle Field on Friday night.

The winner plays Gatewood or Central Fellowhip.

Bill Shanks has the highlights: