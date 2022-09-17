THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County travels to West Laurens

The Royals (3-0) were coming off a win against the #4 team in Class A, Schley County. The Raiders (1-2) had been shut out the last two weeks by Houston County and Vidalia, respectively.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders hosted the Bleckley County Royals Friday night.

Here are the highlights from Royal Stadium: