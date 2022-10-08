THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County hosts Dublin in our Game of the Week

This was the first region game for both teams and the first time they'd met since 2019.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Royals welcomed the Dublin Fighting Irish in our Game of the Week.

The Royals (6-0) were ranked #4 in Division 1 of Class A. They were scoring 39 points per game and allowing just seven points per game. The Fighting Irish had only allowed 13 points per game on the season.

Shaaz Peerani the highlights from Royal Stadium: