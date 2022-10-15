THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Baldwin hosts Perry

The Panthers (6-1, 3-0 in 2-AAAA) had won six in a row and were scoring 44 points per game while only allowing 14 points per game. The Braves (2-4, 1-1 in 2-AAAA) beat Howard 45-0 in their last game.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers traveled to Milledgeville to take on the Baldwin Braves.

The Panthers (6-1, 3-0 in 2-AAAA) had won six in a row and were scoring 44 points per game while only allowing 14 points per game. The Braves (2-4, 1-1 in 2-AAAA) beat Howard 45-0 in their last game.

Bill Shanks has the highlights from Braves Stadium:

