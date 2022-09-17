THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: ACE welcomes Northeast in our Game of the Week

The Raiders came into the game after beating Carver last week, the #2 team in AAA. The Gryphons (4-0) were looking to remain undefeated on the season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The ACE Gryphons hosted the Northeast Raiders in our Game of the Week Friday night.

Here are the highlights from Shaaz Peerani: