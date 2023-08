THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: ACE visits Crawford County

The Gryphons went 8-3 last year, with one of those wins in shootout fashion against the Eagles, 70-53.

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The ACE Gryphons traveled to Crawford County to take on the Eagles on Friday night.

The Eagles have a new head coach in Dusty Jump after going 3-8 in 2022.

The Gryphons went 8-3 last year, with one of those wins in shootout fashion against the Eagles, 70-53.

Check out the highlights J.B. Hawkins Sports Complex: