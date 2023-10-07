THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: ACE takes on Central

The Gryphons (5-1, 2-1) shut out Kendrick last week, 49-0, and were averaging 47.5 points per game this season. The Chargers (0-6, 0-3) had been outscored 271-28 this season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The ACE Gryphons visited the Central Chargers in Week 8 of The End Zone.

Check out the highlights from Thompson Stadium.