The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Wilkinson County vs. Macon County

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Warrior Field.

IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It is playoff football time, and this week’s End Zone game of the Week features the Wilkinson County Warriors hosting the Macon County Bulldogs.

The Warriors had a 6-4 regular season record with a 3-2 region recording, locking in a 2-seed spot in the GHSA 1A Division II playoffs.

Wilkinson County will be hosting its first home playoff game since 2012, and the Warriors have only made the playoffs once in the last six seasons, but head coach Keldrick Burke knows this is just the beginning.

“Success is not easy, and our kids, we are just trying to teach them to learn how to handle success. We’ve had a little bit, but we are not done yet, and we don’t feel like we are, so we are just trying to keep them steady and keep them at a mellow place in their minds where they don’t have to worry about a lot of stuff,” said Burke.

