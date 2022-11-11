The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Wilkinson County vs. Macon County, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Death Valley in Irwinton.

IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Typically, in the first round of the playoffs, it’s tough to see two teams from the same viewing area facing off. However, this week’s End Zone Game of the Week features the Wilkinson County Warriors and the Macon County Bulldogs.

The Wilkinson County Warriors have a 6-4 regular season record with a 3-2 region record, locking in the 2-seed in the GHSA 1A Division II playoffs. This will be the first home playoff game the Warriors will be hosting since 2012, and this is just the second time in the playoffs since 2015.

“Success is not easy, and our kids, we are just trying to teach them to learn how to handle success. We’ve had a little bit, but we are not done yet, and we don’t feel like we are, so we are just trying to keep them steady,” said head coach Keldrick Burke.

The Macon County Bulldogs have a 5-5 regular season record with a 4-2 region record, locking in the 3-seed. The playoffs are no new thing for the Bulldogs, as they have made it every year since 2011.

Unfortunately, due to severe weather this week, Bulldogs head coach Dexter Copeland was unavailable to speak. But under his reign, Macon County has hosted the first round of the playoffs every year, but this time they are on the road at Wilkinson County, which benefits the Warriors in several ways.

“Just to be at home and not have to worry about getting on the road and traveling and doing all those things. We can practice here. We feel good, and we are just right here at the house. We just need our fans to show up,” said Burke.

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Death Valley in Irwinton.