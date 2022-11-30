The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Warner Robins vs. Cartersville

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, December 02, at 7:30 p.m. at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After defeating Creekside 31-28 in overtime, the Warner Robins Demons are in the GHSA 5A State Playoffs Final Four, which sets up the End Zone Game of the Week between the Demons and Cartersville.

The Demons will be playing for a chance to make the state title game for a sixth consecutive season, but earlier this year, the hopes were meager as they started the season 1-4.

Since then, Warner Robins has won eight consecutive games, so head coach Marquis Westbrook spoke on what changes occurred to get his team back to the winning standard.

“It was just our mindset, both for the coaches and the players. Expectations were really low around August and September, and we didn’t have any hopes of being where we are now. But our kids and our coaches stayed the course. They fought, clawed and we are here now,” said Westbrook.

