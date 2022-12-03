The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Warner Robins vs. Cartersville, Pt. 3

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The final End Zone Game of the Week features a GHSA 5A semifinals bout between the Warner Robins Demons and the Cartersville Hurricanes.

The Warner Robins Demons are coming off a 31-28 overtime victory over a tough Creekside team to advance to the GHSA 5A Final Four. The Demons are no new face to deep runs; however, this season has been the toughest after beginning the season 1-4, which is the most regular season losses since 2016.

“Expectations were really low around August and September, and we didn’t have any hopes of being where we are now. But our kids and our coaches, they stayed the course, they fought, clawed and we are here now,” said head coach Marquis Westbrook.

The Demons are vying to make the state title game for a sixth consecutive season, which could potentially lead them to a 3rd consecutive championship. However, this season, the Demons lost several leaders from the past teams, forcing this year’s seniors to carry the load.

“Just the fact that some of these seniors were on the team last year and on the team in previous years has seen the leadership that those teams had. We took it in, and now we are trying to keep it within the program,” said senior defensive lineman and Clemson commit Vic Burley.

And now these seniors get one last chance to put on a show at the MAC.

“Getting to play the semifinals at home, the last game that is going to be in the MAC, playing against a team that you’ve faced twice, nothing else compares to it. It’s going to be a big environment. They are a really good football team, well-coached team, and we’re going to have a challenge on our hands,” said Westbrook.

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, December 02, at 7:30 p.m. at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.