The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Veterans vs. Houston County, Pt. 3

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Field.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The End Zone Game of the Week between the Veterans Warhawks and the Houston County Bears features a win-and-you’re-in game as the winner locks themselves into the 6A state playoffs.

The Veterans Warhawks are 5-4, with a 1-3 region record, and have already surpassed their best overall record since joining the 6A in 2020, that too under new head coach Josh Ingram.

“You know, after year one, you can kind of evaluate yourself. Looking back over Veterans’ history, we’ve had one of the better years from a winning standpoint and from a record standpoint. So you know, going in, you got to continue to build a staff and a culture, and that’s what we’re working hard to do every single day,” said Ingram.

The Houston County Bears are 7-2 but are 2-2 in region play; however, they have already locked in their first winning season since 2016, that too under new head coach Jeremy Edwards.

“Our kids have done a great job of buying into what we’re trying to do culture-wise. Schematically we’re pretty simple, but they’ve done a great job of executing the game plan week in and week out. We’ve taken two losses in the region that we learned a lot from, and I think we’ve come out better in the end because of them,” said Edwards.

These two teams share the same stadium, have new head coaches, and now have to battle each other for a spot in the 6A state playoffs.

“In the past, we’ve played them in the beginning of the year, so now it’s game 10, and it means something for both of us. You know, we’re just excited to be able to have a chance this time of year, so our kids are excited, man. We know the importance of it. Our coaching staff knows the importance of it, and we’re ready to go compete,” said Ingram.

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Field.