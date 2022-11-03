The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Veterans vs. Houston County, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Field.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The winner of this week’s End Zone Game of the Week, between the Veterans Warhawks and the Houston County Bears, will lock themselves into the 6A state playoffs.

The Bears are 7-2, and both of their losses are against region opponents. However, Houston County has already locked in its first winning season since 2016, as new head coach Jeremy Edwards is leading them, and already in year one, he has a chance to take his team to the state playoffs.

“Our kids have done a great job of buying into what we’re trying to do culture-wise. Schematically we’re pretty simple, but they’ve done a great job of executing the game plan week in and week out. We’ve taken two losses in the region that we learned a lot from, and I think we’ve come out better in the end because of them,” said Edwards.

