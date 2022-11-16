The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Tattnall Square Academy vs. The Westfield School

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Jack Baynes Field in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In the second week of high school football’s playoffs, the End Zone Game of the Week features a GIAA 4A quarterfinals matchup between the Tattnall Square Academy Trojans and The Westfield School Hornets.

The Trojans were 6-4 with a 3-1 region record in the regular season, securing the three-seed.

The Trojans have played a rigorous schedule this season, which head coach John Abernathy believes will help them make a deep run in the playoffs.

“Unfortunately, there were games we came up short. There were a few games I think we should have won. And so I think 6-4 is a good year. I think it’s going to help us now that we are in the playoffs. You look back at a 6-4 record, and you don’t think that’s great, but I think eventually you’re going to see us hopefully making a deep run and playing late because we’ve had such a tough schedule,” said Abernathy.

