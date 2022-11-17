The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Tattnall Square Academy vs. The Westfield School, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Jack Baynes Field in Macon.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Uniquely, the End Zone Game of the Week features two teams from Middle Georgia competing in the playoffs as the Tattnall Square Academy Trojans will host The Westfield School Hornets in the GIAA 4A quarterfinals.

The Westfield School finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and a 2-2 region record, earning the 6-seed.

The Hornets have been a part of the GISA, now the GIAA, forever, so they’re glad to see new competition arise this season.

“It’s always nice to see a new group of teams come in,” said head coach Rob Fitzpatrick. “Some people that you haven’t played and teams that we’ve played in the past. You see different fields. You see different competition and different uniforms. I know that sounds crazy, but it’s nice to see that.”

