The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Stratford Academy vs. John Milledge Academy

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Field.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Week nine of high school football has quickly approached, and the End Zone Game of the Week features a GIAA battle between the Stratford Academy Eagles and the John Milledge Academy Trojans.

The Eagles are coming off a 7-4 season where they lost in the first round of the 1A private state playoffs. Since former head coach and athletic director Mark Farriba stepped away this summer, Chance Jones took over as the head coach.

The Eagles have started the Jones era 5-2, and here’s coach Jones on his goals for season one.

“Be able to realize our best as we go through. You do have material goals that you go through every year where you want to win one. You want to win the next one. You want to win two in a row. You want to be able to make the playoffs, win the region, and win state as you go through. We say, if you win the next one, the next one becomes bigger, and that kind of changes your goals as you go through it,” said Jones.

