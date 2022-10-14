The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Stratford Academy vs. John Milledge Academy, Pt. 3

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Field.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The John Milledge Academy Trojans will make their way to Eagle Field to face the Stratford Academy Eagles in the End Zone Game of the Week for week nine.

The Stratford Academy Eagles are coming off a 7-4 season where they fell in the first round of the 1A private playoffs. Since former head coach and athletic director Mark Farriba has stepped away, Chance Jones has taken over as the head coach.

“It’s been a pretty easy transition. Coach Farriba did a great job with him, and he’s such a good guy that it was easy to come in and take over a team he’s had disciplined for so long,” said Jones.

The John Milledge Academy Trojans are coming off their third consecutive GISA 3A state title and have not lost a game since the 2018 finals, and are 42-0 since then, as they remain undefeated this season at 6-0.

“Everybody is just understanding their part and understanding their role, and more concerned with letters than they are numbers. More concerned with getting that W than they are the stats, so we’re doing a great job of playing team football right now,” said Trojans head coach J.T. Wall.

This year, several private schools in middle Georgia joined the GIAA, Georgia Independent Athletic Association, which is under the GISA umbrella, and will provide several benefits for the programs.

“It’s good to have close games where we know our fans will travel well. We know their fans will travel well when they come here. So it’s creating more of a rivalry contest. Usually, we know we’re the little dog on the block, so hopefully, we can hang with these guys and give them a game,” said Wall.

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Field.