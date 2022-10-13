The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Stratford Academy vs. John Milledge Academy, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Field.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Stratford Academy Eagles will welcome the John Milledge Academy Trojans to Eagle Field for week nine’s End Zone Game of the Week.

The Trojans are coming off their third consecutive GISA 3A state title and haven’t lost a game since 2018, when they lost in the state finals.

John Milledge Academy remains undefeated, as they are 6-0 to start this season. The seniors on this team have not understood what losing feels like since they are 42-0 in their careers.

Head coach J.T. Wall spoke about what his senior class has done well to continue the Trojans’ success.

“I think it’s the leadership from top to bottom. We’ve got a lot of seniors leading. We’ve got some freshmen leading. And everybody is just understanding their part and understanding their role, and more concerned with letters than they are numbers. More concerned with getting that W than they are the stats, so we’re doing a great job of playing team football right now,” said Wall.

