The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Perry vs. Westside

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Week seven is upon us, and most teams are heading into region play, and this week, the End Zone Game of the Week features a region battle between the Perry Panthers and the Westside Seminoles.

The Panthers are coming off a 49-0 victory in a region battle against Howard, who was undefeated. This week, the Panthers face yet another undefeated opponent in Westside.

This week is unique as games have been moved up to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian, so teams have had less time to prepare. There is also the possibility of wet conditions on Thursday, so Perry head coach Kevin Smith underlined what the team needs to focus on in the unique conditions.

“Put emphasis on ball security. Put emphasis on if you cut it might be a little wet. You know you got to make adjustments within yourself. Hopefully, we can do that. We haven’t had to play in the rain this year, but the good thing about turf is it can flood, and five minutes later, it’s like it didn’t rain. So we are very blessed that at least we know what kind of field conditions we will have,” said Smith.

The End Zone show will be on Thursday at 11 p.m., and the End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Thursday, September 29, at 7 p.m. at Herb St. John Stadium.