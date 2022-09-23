The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Perry vs. Howard, Pt. 3

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Herb St. John Stadium.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The week six End Zone Game of the Week features a region matchup between the Perry Panthers and the Howard Huskies.

The Panthers started this season with a heartbreaking one-point comeback loss to Houston County in our End Zone Game of the Week for week two. Since, the Panthers have defeated three straight quality opponents, outscoring them by a combined 87 points.

“The most improvement is after that first game. We got ourselves on video. We got to play a full game. We had to make a couple of personnel changes, and our guys saw themselves on video. Some of them couldn’t believe they played as bad as they did,” said Perry’s head coach Kevin Smith.

As for the Howard Huskies, they have started the season 4-0 after failing to surpass three wins last season. The Huskies also only had 37 kids last year, and Howard has managed to have 80 committed players this season.

“We’ve come a long way. Go all the way back to the spring game. We played Dodge, and we got beat 60 to nothing, and now we’re sitting here at 4-0. That just tells you these kids were here all summer long. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do,” said Howard’s head coach Paul Carroll.

Facing a team like Perry, who has won two consecutive region titles and made deep runs in the state playoffs, gives Howard a great measuring stick to assess where the program is currently.

“We’re trying to do what they’re doing. The past couple of years haven’t been real good here at Howard. Now we’re getting to where we need to be. We got a lot of young kids that are playing, and they’re just going to have to grow up quick because we play basically the number one team in the region which is Perry right now,” said Carroll.

