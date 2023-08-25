The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Perry vs. Houston County

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Week two’s End Zone Game of the Week features an intra-county battle between the Perry Panthers and the Houston County Bears.

The Perry Panthers are coming off of a 10-2 season, capturing their 3rd consecutive region title but falling in the second round of the state playoffs. The Panthers’ strength was their defense last year, but now they come into this season with only 1 returning defensive starter.

“I don’t know that the world reload or, you know, rebuild, is terminology that we like to use. You know, it’s next guy up. You know, it’s my time. I’ve been working; now it’s my time to go,” said Perry head coach Kevin Smith.

As for the Houston County Bears, they’ve already kicked off their second season under head coach Jeremy Edwards with a dominating 56 to 12 victory over Sumter County. This season, the Bears return nine offensive starters, hoping to continue their offensive onslaught.

“Our whole offense is a powerhouse. We returned almost everybody on offense, so everybody knows what they’re doing. Everybody knows the schemes. Everybody is ready to go,” said Bears’ starting quarterback Antwann Hill Jr.

Perry and Houston County have faced off early in the season for the last six years, intentionally scheduling these matchups to provide a significant early-season challenge.

“You got to play some guys non-region that are going to challenge you, that obviously will get you ready for region. Our region is no slouch, so playing Perry, playing Warner Robins are games that I think kind of get us ready for that gauntlet that we have in the region,” said Houston County head coach Jeremy Edwards.

The heat will be a significant factor in this week’s matchup, with kickoff temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s.

“I don’t know if you can really prepare for it. It seems like it’s been hotter than ever this week. And we knew that going in, so we kind of shifted all of our practices to the morning. And then I think we do a great job with our nutrition and hydration process with the kids,” said Edwards.

The Bears defeated the Panthers 57-56 last season at Freedom Field, so the Panthers will look to avenge that loss at Herb St. John Stadium on Friday, August 25, at 7:30 p.m.