The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Jones County vs. Warner Robins

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Greyhound Field.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two weeks remain in high school football’s regular season, and it’s a crucial time as several region titles are beginning to be determined. And this week, the Jones County Greyhounds host the Warner Robins Demons in a 5A Region 2 battle.

The Greyhounds are 5-3, with a 3-1 region record after picking up a crucial victory over then-undefeated Dutchtown.

Jones County has had some mishaps through the midseason but is finally figuring out what this team is made of, and head coach Mike Chastain knows it comes down to the commanders-in-chief of the offense to keep things rolling.

“It doesn’t matter what level you’re at right now. You got to have quarterback play. Judd is a guy that transferred in here who’s picking up our system well and doing a really good job. Devin’s a guy that’s come in and played some and is a guy that didn’t play last year as a ninth grader, and so he’s having to catch up a little bit. And I think they’re catching up at the right time. I’m proud of the progress they’ve made over the past few weeks and excited to see what the future holds with those guys,” said Chastain.

