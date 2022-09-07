The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Jones County vs. Peach County

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 9, at 8 p.m. at Trojan Field.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Week four of high school football is here, and our End Zone Game of the Week features the Jones County Greyhounds and the Peach County Trojans.

Last season, the Greyhounds were 10-3 and fell in the 5A state quarterfinals against eventual champions Warner Robins.

Jones County began this season with two victories against Northside and Dacula but fell in their week three matchup to Perry 42-14.

Head coach Mike Chastain needs his team to have a quick bounce-back week.

“We weren’t ready to play. We came out, and they hit us in the mouth a little bit, and we didn’t answer the call. I don’t think the score was any indication of what the competition of the game was, but you got to tip your hat to those guys. They played great, and we’re using it for motivation going forward. So hopefully, we’ll come out ready to go this week,” said Chastain.

