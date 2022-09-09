The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Jones County vs. Peach County, Pt. 3

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 9, at 8 p.m. at Trojan Field.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The week four End Zone Game of the Week features the Peach County Trojans hosting the Jones County Greyhounds.

The Jones County Greyhounds opened their season with two solid victories against the Northside Eagles and the Dacula Falcons. But in week three, the Greyhounds had a bit of a hiccup against the Perry Panthers.

“We weren’t ready to play. We came out, and they hit us in the mouth a little bit, and we didn’t answer the call. I don’t think the score was any indication of what the competition of the game was, but you got to tip your hat to those guys. They played great, and we’re using it for motivation going forward,” said Jones County head coach Mike Chastain.

The Peach County Trojans were featured in our first End Zone Game of the Week, where they dominated the Baldwin Braves 50 to 20, but in week two, the Trojans fell to Northside. Since they’ve had a bye week, head coach Chad Campbell remarked on what the team has been trying to improve in their week off.

“Everything. I mean, we didn’t play well at all. I mean, Northside had a lot to do with that, but we didn’t play up to our capabilities and our standard. And we’ve been trying to get back to that, and try to get better each day these last couple weeks,” said Campbell.

Peach County has dominated this matchup, winning the last five meetings; however, the most recent game came in 1997. With some rain in the forecast for tonight’s matchup, both head coaches can’t hope for more than a hard-fought battle.

“You got to take care of the football, and then you got to outplay people. I mean, both teams are well-coached. Both teams got good coaching staffs, but we got to get them to the field playing hard,” said Chastain.

