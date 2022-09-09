The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Jones County vs. Peach County, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 9, at 8 p.m. at Trojan Field.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Our End Zone Game of the Week for week four will have a familiar team in action.

The Peach County Trojans will host the Jones County Greyhounds, and the Trojans were featured as the away team in week one’s game of the week.

The Trojans dominated Baldwin 50-20 in their season opener but fell to Northside 35-7 in their week two matchup, and since had a bye week last week.

When asked what the team could improve on, head coach Chad Campbell said everything.

“Seniors got to take a bigger leadership role and do their job. Everybody’s got to be accountable for what they do each and every day, not just on Friday night but Monday through Thursday. So it’s just a process and got a long season to go,” said Campbell.

