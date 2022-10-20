The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: John Milledge Academy vs. First Presbyterian Day School, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The John Milledge Academy Trojans will host the First Presbyterian Day School Vikings in the End Zone Game of the Week for week 10.

The Vikings were 10-3 last season and fell in the quarterfinals of the GHSA 1A private state playoffs.

This season, they are 2-5, and four losses came by one possession or less. But now, with it being region matchups time, it’s a whole new season, and the Vikings began it with a victory over Mt. de Sales last Friday.

“We’ve played a very hard non-region schedule and had a lot of growing up to do and some inexperience, and we’re still learning. Still trying to fill some spots from graduation last year, and that sounds crazy in game eight, but it’s the truth. But I really love our boys. Love the way they’ve responded to what’s happened this year,” said FPD head coach Greg Moore.

