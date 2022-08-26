The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Houston County vs. Perry, Pt. 3

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week features the Houston County Bears hosting the Perry Panthers.

The Bears are coming off a 4-7 season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Since the Bears have hired Jeremy Edwards to lead the program, and in week one, Houston County came out with a 41-7 victory over Sumter County.

On the other hand, the Panthers are coming off an 11-2 season, where they captured their second consecutive region title and lost in the elite eight of the state playoffs. However, this week will be Perry’s first game of the 2022 season.

“It felt like a fall camp, so to speak because we’ve just been practicing and practicing and practicing. Then we have a scrimmage game, and it gets weathered out. So our guys are just excited to play,” said Panthers offensive coordinator Eric Devoursney.

While Perry still looks forward to their season opener, Houston County has already had a chance to figure out their team’s strength.

“We’re an attack-type offense and defense, so we need to establish our tempo and get that going. We need to be great on first down, and we need to limit big plays for them. They’ve got a couple of really good weapons that we got to keep our eye on and try to keep them contained,” said Edwards.

Even though Coach Edwards wasn’t here last season, he understands what this matchup means for his team.

“They’re out for revenge, really. I mean, obviously, last year I wasn’t here, but they lost the game to Perry. That’s not one that they want to lose. It is a rivalry game over the last couple of years, so it’s something that I think they take personal,” said Edwards.

