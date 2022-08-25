The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Houston County vs. Perry, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Field.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — We are two days away from week two of football Friday, and our End Zone Game of the Week features the Houston County Bears hosting the Perry Panthers.

Houston County is coming off a 41-7 victory over Sumter county; however, Perry has yet to play their first game of the season.

The Bears have had time to clean up their minor details from week one, while the Panthers are just looking forward to hitting and competing against players from another team, especially with a road bump during their scrimmage game.

“It felt like a fall camp, so to speak because we’ve just been practicing and practicing and practicing. Then we have a scrimmage game, and it gets weathered out. So our guys are just excited to play. But they’ve played and had the chance to make some mistakes in live action. So we’re excited about just being able to play against somebody else,” said Perry’s offensive coordinator Eric Devoursney.

