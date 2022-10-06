The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Bleckley County vs. Dublin

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Royal Stadium.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Week eight of the high school football season has quickly approached, and the End Zone Game of the Week features a rivalry region battle between the Bleckley County Royals and the Dublin Fighting Irish.

The Royals are coming off an 11-1 season where they were undefeated in the regular season but fell in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.

This season, Bleckley County has remained undefeated in the regular season as they are 6-0, with their smallest margin of victory being 17 points.

Regardless of the hot start, head coach Von Lassiter knows his team needs to be prepared for more challenging times.

“We just got to be able to deal with adversity. There are some times that things don’t go our way. And we don’t know how to handle it, and we’ve got to get better at that because when it gets tougher throughout the season, there’s going to be times that things are definitely not going your way. That comes from having experience and having some adversity. So we try to put them in those situations in practice,” said Lassiter.

