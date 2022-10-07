The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Bleckley County vs. Dublin, Pt. 3

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Royal Stadium.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bleckley County Royals will welcome the Dublin Fighting Irish for the End Zone Game of the Week for week eight.

The Bleckley County Royals are coming off an 11-1 season where they were undefeated in the regular season but lost in the second round of the 2A state playoffs. This year, they remain undefeated in the regular season as they have started 6-0.

“Just really proud of our guys. Worked really hard. Did the right things, and put themselves in a position to win. You know we had a great offseason and a great start to the season. Unfortunately, it’s non-region games. So it’s all zero, zero now,” said Royals’ head coach Von Lassiter.

The Dublin Fighting Irish are coming off of a 6-5 season where they fell in the first round of the 1A public state playoffs and this season, begin their 100th year of football with a 2-2 record.

“At this point, we still really don’t know exactly where we are. We’ve had two open dates, and we also had cancellation of the game last week, so getting a routine get going is pretty tough,” said Dublin’s head coach Roger Holmes.

The Fighting Irish have dominated this rivalry, winning 15 of the 16 matchups, but being a rivalry game, anything can happen.

“It’s a rivalry game. I don’t care whether we’ve been the best football team or not; there have been very many opportunities come down to the last play, and Bleckley County’s had a chance to win the game. I’m sure they feel like right now it’s their year because they are a really, really good football team. We just got to go over and see if we can reverse the roles and hang in there with them and maybe find a way to win one at the end,” said Holmes.

