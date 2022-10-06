The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Bleckley County vs. Dublin, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Royal Stadium.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bleckley County Royals welcome the Dublin Fighting Irish to Royal Stadium for week eight’s End Zone Game of the Week.

The Fighting Irish were 6-5 last season and fell in the first round of the 1A public state playoffs. This season, they begin the football program’s 100th year with a 2-2 record.

Dublin is the 30th school in Georgia to amass 100 years for its football program, which speaks volumes about what football means for the city of Dublin.

“Well, I think Dublin is a football town. People love the game of football here. They support the game of football, and they’ll let you know when you’re not good. So they want a winner,” said Dublin head coach Roger Holmes. “You don’t want to be somewhere where it’s not important. And they can’t put any more pressure on myself or our staff than we put on ourselves to put out a good product.”

