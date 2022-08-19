The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Baldwin vs Peach County, Pt. 3

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, August 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Braves Field.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The first End Zone Game of the Week features the Baldwin Braves hosting the Peach County Trojans.

The Braves are coming off a 6 and 4 season, which saw them go down in the first round of the GHSA 4A state playoffs.

On the other side, the Trojans are coming off their worst regular season since 2013, finishing 8-4, with a loss in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Baldwin returns five starters on offense and six on defense, with their strength coming in the trenches.

“Look at us up front. I think we bring back the most people on the offensive and defensive lines. Got great leaders on that side–Jermon Simmons and Decori Elum, who are guiding us up front for the offensive line, and on the defensive line, we are bringing everybody back but one guy,” said Baldwin’s head coach Jesse Hicks.

As for the Trojans, Head Coach Chad Campbell still needs time to find his team’s strengths.

“Still got some question marks going into the first game. Our goal is to get better each and every week,” said Campbell.

For both head coaches, the first game of the season is about cleaning up the minor details.

“First part of the season is always little things like lining up right, understanding what we are doing, not jumping offsides, not creating penalties for yourself, and just playing great execution football,” said Hicks.

Those not in Middle Georgia don’t realize high school football’s impact on the communities.

“We do this for our community too. We don’t have pro teams in this area. Everything’s in Atlanta. Football Friday Nights in the state of Georgia and small towns is the biggest thing going,” said Hicks.

