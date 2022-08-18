The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Baldwin vs Peach County, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, August 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Braves Field.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Our first End Zone Game of the Week for the 2022 season features the Baldwin Braves hosting the Peach County Trojans.

The visiting Trojans finished last season 8-4 and lost in the GHSA 3A state quarterfinals. Even with a record four games above .500, it was the Trojans’ worst record since 2013, which was also the last season that Peach County faced Baldwin.

Both teams scrimmaged two weeks ago, and here’s Peach County head coach Chad Campbell on what the Trojans need to improve on.

“There’s a lot of things that need to be fixed, but we put ourselves in bad situations all night. Turned the ball over a couple of times, giving them good field position, dropped balls, passes left and right, busted coverages left and right, and missed tackles left and right. So it’s all correctable things, and we see Friday night if we’ve gotten better at the little basic things,” said Campbell.

Live pre-game coverage begins Friday at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m., with highlights and scores on The End Zone at 11 p.m. on 41NBC.